Ajay Devgn Reveals Why His 7-Year-Old Son Wants To Be An Actor

Actor Ajay Devgn shared a very interesting conversation that happened between him and his son Yug, who is 7-years-old, at the NDTV India Youth For Change Conclave in New Delhi on Monday. Ajay said, "When I asked my son what does he want to become, he answered that 'I also want to be an actor.' Further when I asked him 'Why do you want to be an actor?' Yug replied, 'I want to make money'." Ajay Devgn shared his views with the audience present at the event and shared how he responded to Yug's comments. "If that is your approach, then this industry is not a place for you to be. If you have passion and you're ready to prove yourself, then you're automatically a star," he said.When asked how important perseverance is to an aspiring actor to make oneself valuable to the industry, the 48-year-old actor said, "Honestly, first of all you have to decide why you want to get into the industry. As there are so many people but not enough space." Theactor also said, "The first question I ask from anyone is - Do you want to be an actor or do you want to be a star?" He also added, "Most of the answers I get are that I want to be a star."Ajay also had some thoughts and musings to share with today's youth: "If you're ready to struggle and have a practical approach towards life, then you're all set for the big game," he said at the conclave. He also added, "Don't wait for tomorrow and ruin your life, rather be practical and be a star."Ajay Devgn will soon feature in Milan Luthria's, co-starring Ileana D'Cruz and Rohit Shetty'swill hit the screens on September 1.