Ajay Devgn Denies Trimming Baadshaho Scene, Says 'Haven't Made A Porn Film'

Actor Ajay Devgn and director Milan Luthria have denied that they self-censored their new film Baadshaho as pre-emptive action against the Central Board Of Film Certification. Last month, reports suggested that an intimate scene between Ajay and actress Ileana D'Cruz had been shortened, apparently in anticipation that the Censor Board would order an edit anyway. Speaking at the launch of the trailer of Baadshaho in Mumbai on Monday, Ajay Devgn vehemently dismissed the reports. "It's not true. We have not made a porn film," the 48-year-old star said, reports news agency PTI.
Highlights
- "It's not true. We have not made a porn film," Ajay Devgn said
- "This is speculation. It's a straightforward film," added Milan Luthria
- Baadshaho releases on September 1
Milan Luthria backed him up. "This is complete conjecture. I don't think anybody besides my core team is privy to what and how we edit the film. This is speculation. It's a straightforward film," he said, reports PTI.
Last month, mid-day reported that the scene in question was being abbreviated in order to avoid a diktat from the Censor Board. The scene between Ileana and Ajay, if left as is, lasts for 10 minutes. It's aesthetically shot and is crucial to the film's plot. But Milan decided to shorten it, trimming the kisses and bareback shots. He didn't want to attract the wrath of the Censors," mid-day quoted a source as saying.
Baadshaho is a heist film set during the Emergency, as Madhur Bhandarkar's recent release Indu Sarkar was and which battled its way through a list of cuts demanded by the Censor Board before it made it, nearly intact, to cinemas. Milan Luthria said at the launch event that he did not expect Baadshaho would fall similarly foul of the Censor's scissors as his film is not political in theme. Nothing has happened so far and I don't think anything will happen also... That film had a political approach and ours is action adventure," he said, reports PTI.
Ajay Devgn, director of films such as Shivaay, said that he's never tangled with the Censor Board, often accused of being unreasonable in its demands and of morally policing the films it is meant to certify. "As a director-producer I have not faced any problem. I don't know what is the problem, I don't see a problem. If you rationalise it then everything could be understood," Ajay said, reports PTI.
Watch the trailer of Baadshaho here:
Baadshaho also stars Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal.
It releases on September 1. (With inputs from PTI)