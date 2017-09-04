Ajay Devgn And Kajol Had This Adorable Twitter Exchange About Lunch

"So, when are you coming for lunch?" Kajol asked Ajay in a tweet

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 04, 2017 17:50 IST
Kajol and Ajay Devgn in Mumbai. (Image courtesy:Kajol)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "So, when are you coming for lunch?" asked Kajol
  2. "On a diet," replied Ajay Devgn
  3. Ajay Devgn's latest release is Baadshaho
Kajol and Ajay Devgn never fail to please their fans with their extra cute bonding and of course Kajol's humour. A similar kind of incident happened today and it will definitely make you fall in love with the adorable couple. Ajay Devgn conducted a Twitter Question-Answer session with his fans today. Ajay's fans asked him questions about his films, characters and much more. One interesting fan asked him about his lunch and to our surprise she was none other than Ajay's dear wife Kajol. Isn't that cute? Kajol tweeted: "So, when are you coming for lunch?" Ajay, just before ending the session replied to Kajol and tweeted: "On a diet!" (Laughs and giggles). Well, it seems the two of them are really in fun mood. See the exchanged tweets here:
 
 

This is not the first time that Ajay and Kajol indulged in a Twitter banter. Earlier, at the time of Shivaay's release, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress promoted the film and shared the trailer on Twitter.
 

In response to it, the overwhelmed 47-year-old actor, who is shy and reserved, wrote, "Should I thank you on the social media or at home??"
 

To this cute reply, Kajol wrote, "My reply isn't meant for public consumption."
 

Well, we can't get over Kajol and Ajay's cute chemistry. Ajay Devgn married Kajol in 1999. They have two children - daughter, Nysa and son, Yug.

In his Twitter session today, Ajay Devgn shared that he is currently shooting for Raid and he will start filming Singham 3 as soon as the script is locked. At the end of the session, Ajay Devgn also shared an advise with his fans and followers. Here's what he shared:
 

Meanwhile, Kajol, who was last seen in VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush is all set to launch her home production and the film will go on the floors in November, Ajay Devgn shared in a tweet.

