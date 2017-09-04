Ajay Devgn And Kajol Had This Adorable Twitter Exchange About Lunch

Highlights
- "So, when are you coming for lunch?" asked Kajol
- "On a diet," replied Ajay Devgn
- Ajay Devgn's latest release is Baadshaho
So, when are you coming for lunch? #AjayTalks— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 4, 2017
On a diet! #AjayTalkshttps://t.co/gxBGfNfcMJ— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017
This is not the first time that Ajay and Kajol indulged in a Twitter banter. Earlier, at the time of Shivaay's release, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress promoted the film and shared the trailer on Twitter.
Ran mein rudra gharon mein Shankar ! Watch the Shivaay trailer https://t.co/1bMCAREQOz— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 7, 2016
In response to it, the overwhelmed 47-year-old actor, who is shy and reserved, wrote, "Should I thank you on the social media or at home??"
Should I thank you on the social media or at home?? ;) https://t.co/ow6CliVHew— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 8, 2016
To this cute reply, Kajol wrote, "My reply isn't meant for public consumption."
My reply isn't meant for public consumption :) https://t.co/Z5smxxFPVi— Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 8, 2016
Well, we can't get over Kajol and Ajay's cute chemistry. Ajay Devgn married Kajol in 1999. They have two children - daughter, Nysa and son, Yug.
In his Twitter session today, Ajay Devgn shared that he is currently shooting for Raid and he will start filming Singham 3 as soon as the script is locked. At the end of the session, Ajay Devgn also shared an advise with his fans and followers. Here's what he shared:
Thanks guys.. This was fun and before I leave, one advise - Don't fight with people who troll. Let them be happy. #AjayTalks— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 4, 2017
Meanwhile, Kajol, who was last seen in VIP 2, co-starring Dhanush is all set to launch her home production and the film will go on the floors in November, Ajay Devgn shared in a tweet.