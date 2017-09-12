Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet Singh Make It Rain On Twitter Fans of Sidharth are thrilled to have spotted the actors filming in Gurgaon and shared pictures on social media - the shoot is reported to have taken place over the weekend

A Sid in a sunny day is already hard to handle A Sid romancing in rain Is going to be extra hot!! #Aiyaari is raising the bar!! pic.twitter.com/CSa1s6vCwF — SidiansUSA (@SidMalhotraUSA) September 12, 2017

The Rain Sequence in #Aiyaari@S1dharthM@Rakulpreetpic.twitter.com/UqAOsRVcZZ — Sidharth Lovers (@lovers_sidharth) September 11, 2017



For many, this could be a first glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh together from the sets of their upcoming movie. Fans of Sidharth are thrilled to have spotted the actors filming in Gurgaon and shared pictures on social media - the shoot is reported to have taken place over the weekend. Team also including Manoj Bajpayee , have already shot in selected locales across Kashmir and London before bringing the party to Gurgaon. Sidharth and his cast and crew could also be spotted around India Gate, where they are also reportedly scheduled to be shooting sometime soon. The Neeraj Pandey-directed thriller has paired the two actors - Sidharth and South actress Rakul - for the first time and fans are eager for a glimpse of their onscreen chemistry.In the picture, which is reportedly from the shooting of a song, Sidharth and Rakul share an-like moment. Even before the trailer arrives, here's a look at Sidharth Malhotra with his new co-star:It appears thatis moving at a fast pace and will make it to the scheduled release date next year. The movie went on floors in June this year and of the three lead stars, Manoj Bajpayee has already wrapped the Kashmir schedule . Both Sidharth and Mr Bajpayee feature as army officers and through their characters, the movie explores the dynamics of a mentor-protege relationship. "It is basically about a mentor and protege. Sidharth plays the character of a young major and Manoj will be seen as a colonel. It is a story about difference of opinion between the two, who come from different generations," the director told PTI. Rakul Preet Singh features as an IT professional in the action thriller.Much like Neeraj Pandey's previous films,is also based on a true incident. "I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting," theactor had previously told IANS. The cast ofalso includes Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Adil Hussain and Kumud Mishra. will clash with Rajinikanth's 2.0 over the Republic Day weekend in 2018.