Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Upset About Being Cast With Madhavan? 'Zero Truth,' Say Producers Producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has dismissed the reports as 'false and baseless

Highlights Reports suggested that Madhavan had been cast despite her objection Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor as an ambitious father "Quite unfortunate that such false and baseless," Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor as an ambitious father of a 16-year-old daughter with showbiz dreams.



In a statement carried by news agency IANS, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said, "It is quite unfortunate that such false and baseless stories are created to grab attention. There is zero truth to that, we are all a team and Fanney Khan is a dear project to the whole team."



The report the makers were challenging was carried by Trapped actor. The report read, "Needless to say, it's a choice which has not made Aishwarya very happy but she's also a professional so she will have to grin and bear it."



Mr Mehra also dismissed the report in a tweet that called it "an unfortunate example of poor journalism to grab public attention."



Fanney Khan will also tackle the issue of body-shaming.



(With inputs from IANS)



