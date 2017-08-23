After Sushant Singh Rajput, R Madhavan Trains At NASA To Play Astronaut

Actor R Madhavan has started working for his role in the film Chanda Mama Door Ke. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the actor at the NASA training center. In the picture, he is seen taking a close look at a space suit and an official standing next to him is explaining something

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 23, 2017 18:42 IST
R Madhavan trains for Chanda Mama Door Ke in NASA (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Madhavan will portray the role of an astronaut in the film
  2. Earlier, Sushant was seen training in USA-based space agency NASA
  3. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shraddha Kapoor
Actor R Madhavan is gearing up for his role in Chanda Mama Door Ke, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. After Sushant, the 47-year-old actor was seen training at the USA-based premier aeronautics institute NASA. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh delighted everyone by sharing a picture of R Madhavan at the NASA training center on Twitter. In the picture, Madhavan is seen taking a close look at a space suit and an official standing next to him is explaining something to him. R Madhavan will be portraying the role of an astronaut in Chanda Mama Door Ke, which is being directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

See the picture shared by Taran Adarsh here:
 

Earlier this month, producer Viki Rajani shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput in which he was seen dressed in an astronaut suit. He captioned the image as, "The first ever bollywood film to ever visit NASA for training #chandamamadoorke @itsSSR @NextGenFilm @sanjaypchauhan @ErosNow."

See the picture shared by him here:
 

Chanda Mama Door Ke also stars Shraddha Kapoor. The film is inspired by the 1968 Hollywood movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. Chanda Mama Door Ke will trace the journey of India's space programme and culminate with India's first astronaut landing on the moon.

In an interview with news agency IANS, Sushant Singh Rajput said that Chanda Mama Door Ke is a 'challenging' film for him.

"It is quite a challenging film because it will be India's first space film, and knowing that we all loved seeing Gravity and Interstellar we don't have so many dollars to make the film. So, it is extremely challenging for us to make this film and give you the same experience without having that much of funding. We are doing our best," IANS quoted Sushant as saying.

Chanda Mama Door Ke is scheduled for release on January 26, 2018.

(With IANS inputs)

