After Ram Rahim Verdict, Alia Bhatt And Team Raazi Reportedly Confined To Patiala Hotel Alia Bhatt and the unit of the film Raazi are reportedly confined in a hotel in Pataila after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in rape case

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Alia Bhatt was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt) New Delhi: Highlights Director Meghna Gulzar reportedly cancelled filming when violence erupted Meghna Gulzar hasn't yet decided when to resume filming The unit of Raazi planned to film across several locations in Patiala Raazi director Meghna Gulzar reportedly cancelled filming when violence erupted across Punjab and Haryana. Team Raazi had been filming in Patiala for sometime and was meant to continue till September 10 after which the unit was meant to move to Chandigarh, reported



"The cast and crew stayed put inside the hotel over the weekend. They did not want any untoward incidents to unfold considering the high alert in the state," a source told Raazi had planned to film across several locations in Patiala, which meant moving the cast, crew and equipment around. Large parts of the state were placed under curfew after violent clashes between Ram Rahim's followers left several dead and many more injured in Panchkula.



Meghna Gulzar and Team Raazi met last night to discuss the situation, reports



, based on the spy novel Calling Sehmat, began filming in Mumbai last month and is scheduled to release in May 2018.





Actress Alia Bhatt and the unit of the film Raazi are currently in limbo in Patiala after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction for rape forced them to suspend shooting, reports mid-day director Meghna Gulzar reportedly cancelled filming when violence erupted across Punjab and Haryana. Teamhad been filming in Patiala for sometime and was meant to continue till September 10 after which the unit was meant to move to Chandigarh, reported mid-day . The report also says that Ms Gulzar hasn't yet decided when to resume filming and the crew are confined to their hotel in Patiala."The cast and crew stayed put inside the hotel over the weekend. They did not want any untoward incidents to unfold considering the high alert in the state," a source told mid-day . The unit ofhad planned to film across several locations in Patiala, which meant moving the cast, crew and equipment around. Large parts of the state were placed under curfew after violent clashes between Ram Rahim's followers left several dead and many more injured in Panchkula.Meghna Gulzar and Teammet last night to discuss the situation, reports mid-day . "They were discussing how it would be in everyone's best interests to put off the shoot till Monday. There is a possibility of things spiralling out of control after the sentencing," said mid-day 's source. Ram Rahim will be sentenced today. Raazi , based on the spy novel, began filming in Mumbai last month and is scheduled to release in May 2018.