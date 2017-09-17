After Massive Fire, R K Studio Expected To Be Ready Again By October "The next shoot is planned for the first week of October. We are hopeful that we will be able to make amends by that time and get the set ready," said a source

On Saturday, a massive fire broke out at Mumbai's iconic R K Studio, which was established by legendary actor Raj Kapoor and is located in the suburbs of Chembur. The fire devoured the ground floor of the studio, which was actually the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer Season 2 . The show is expected to premiere on September 30 and has already shot a couple of episodes in the studio. However, no shoot was scheduled for Saturday and the team will return to shoot in the beginning of October, reported news agency PTI. A source close to the studio revealed that the authorities are looking forward to reconstruct the sets by October first week to continue uninterrupted shooting of"The show is shot at R K Studio, but there was no shoot planned for today as the channel had already shot a couple of episodes. The next shoot is planned for the first week of October. We are hopeful that we will be able to make amends by that time and get the set ready," PTI quoted the source as saying. "The show to be aired on Sony Entertainment Television will go on the floor by September 30," the source added.Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor addressed the incident yesterday evening , writing in separate tweets: "Sad. A major fire broke out at RK Studios. We have lost the iconic Stage 1. Thankfully no casualties nor injuries. All your concerns appreciated" and "A Studio can be built again but the loss of the irreplaceable memorabilia and costumes of all R K Films, is tragic for all. Fire took it away."Filmmaker Karan Johar also tweeted to say it was "unfortunate":On Saturday, the fire was detected to have spread out to the rest of the studio from the electrical wing on the ground floor at around 2:20 pm, reported PTI. The situation was brought under control by evening after six fire attendants and five water tankers rushed to the spot.R K Studio was headlined by Raj Kapoor and was taken over by his son Randhir Kapoor after the iconic actor's death in 1988. Raj Kapoor's brother helmedand Rishi Kapoor also directedunder the production brand based in R K Studio - R K Films.1948'swas the first film to have been produced by the studio with the next beingin 1949, starring Nargis and Raj Kapoor.andare also some of the films released by R K Films.(With PTI inputs)