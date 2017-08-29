After Kapil Sharma's No-Show, Ajay Devgn Will Ask Him Why

Ajay Devgn and the co-stars of his new film Badshaaho were in a similar (and partially anticipated) situation that his previous colleagues have been in when they arrived to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show last week. Show host Kapil Sharma, who has featured in headlines for not keeping well, did not manage to turn up for the shoot with the cast of Baadshaho, following which Ajay reportedly "stormed out" of the sets. The shoot was cancelled indeed, confirmed the Shivaay actor in an interview to IANS, saying: "We left because he hadn't reached. When I will talk to him next, I will get to know the reason." The shooting with Team Baadshaho was for an episode to be aired on the Saturday that went by.
On Monday, mid-day reported that representatives of the film's team had guaranteed confirmation from the show's managers before arriving on sets. Several reports also stated that a 15-minute long wait and several unanswered phone calls to Kapil Sharma later, Ajay and his co-stars left the sets. When the 48-year-old actor was asked if he found the inconvenience caused by the show's team as rude, he said: "It's not like that. Many shows have got cancelled in the past. And he is not keeping well for quite some time. I don't know what happened," reported IANS.
Earlier this year, shooting for two of Kapil Sharma Show episodes had to be cancelled - one was for a show with Arjun Kapoor and his Mubarakan co-stars and also for an episode in which Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were to promote Jab Harry Met Sejal. There have been reports that Ajay has vowed to not return on Kapil's show and addressing such speculation, he told IANS: "Shah Rukh Khan has also not said anywhere that he will never come on the show, and neither have I. It (the statement) has been given by you guys (signalling at the media at the event)". "We are colleagues. Everyone is doing good work here. We will meet with love when we meet next," he added.
Kapil Sharma has reportedly been under immense stress following the dipping TRP ratings of his show. He was diagnosed with low blood pressure and advised complete bed rest, as his sister Pooja told Dainik Bhaskar last month. The Kapil Sharma Show lost its popularity after the Kapil allegedly assaulted former colleague Sunil Grover during a mid-air altercation on their way back from Melbourne.
Chandan Prabhakar, comedian Bharti Singh and her fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa, Kiku Sharda are currently part of Kapil's show. Archana Puran Singh has recently replaced series regular Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Ajay Devgn co-stars with Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta in Baadshaho, which releases on September 1.
(With IANS inputs)