After Baahubali, Bollywood Box Office 'Hits Rock-Bottom.' Trade Analyst Explains

's collection score card is the perfect example of redefining box office history. It arrived in theatres on April 28 and rocketed its way to Rs 1500 crores in no time and is still counting. The Hindi version ofwas distributed by Karan Johar and became the first ever Hindi film to topple the Rs 500 crore mark - in doing so, the magnum opus has raised the bar at the box office counter really high. While only overtly ambitious filmmakers would expect to compete with's box office scores, films released after the epic series, have barely managed to make a mark at the ticket counters. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who evaluates box office scores closely, said now is a time when " Bollywood is desperate for hits ."Movies which could have had a great run at the box office due to its star power, also reaped unexpected results. We have Amitabh Bachchan's, Salman Khan's Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos and Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal which released April onwards but none could make the cut. "Mere star power isn't enough," wrote Mr Adarsh. Meanwhile,'s record has only been surpassed by Aamir Khan's, which released in December 2016 and been raking up a storm in Chinese theatres recently.has been at the theatres for four days and made Rs 52.90 crores while Salman Khan's Eid offering managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Tubelight's box office collections are good in itself but not in parity with Salman's previous blockbuster Eid releases.stopped short of the half century mark.... Bollywood is going through the worst phase... desperate for hits... what's shocking, the biggies aren't fetching the desired start at the BO... Let's NOT blame the audience... The problem lies within... The biggest of stars need a solid story and captivating screenplay to stand on feet, to sprint, to win... Mere star power isn't enough," Mr Adarsh wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.Now, Bollywood has no choice but to look forward to Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha , said Mr Adarsh: "Post, the biz has hit rock bottom... Willprove a saviour? Let's hope it bails out the industry."Directed by Shree Narayan Singhalso stars Bhumi Pednekar and releases on August 11.