After Baahubali, Bollywood Box Office 'Hits Rock-Bottom.' Trade Analyst Explains

Movies which could have had a great run at the box office due to its star power, also reaped unexpected results. We have Amitabh Bachchan's Sarkar 3, Salman Khan's Tubelight, Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos and Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal which released April onwards but none could make the cut. "Mere star power isn't enough," wrote Mr Adarsh. Meanwhile, Baahubali 2's record has only been surpassed by Aamir Khan's Dangal, which released in December 2016 and been raking up a storm in Chinese theatres recently.
Jab Harry Met Sejal has been at the theatres for four days and made Rs 52.90 crores while Salman Khan's Eid offering managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Tubelight's box office collections are good in itself but not in parity with Salman's previous blockbuster Eid releases. Jagga Jasoos stopped short of the half century mark.
"Tubelight, Jagga Jasoos, Munna Michael, Jab Harry Met Sejal... Bollywood is going through the worst phase... desperate for hits... what's shocking, the biggies aren't fetching the desired start at the BO... Let's NOT blame the audience... The problem lies within... The biggest of stars need a solid story and captivating screenplay to stand on feet, to sprint, to win... Mere star power isn't enough," Mr Adarsh wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Now, Bollywood has no choice but to look forward to Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha, said Mr Adarsh: "Post Baahubali 2, the biz has hit rock bottom... Will Toilet Ek Prem Katha prove a saviour? Let's hope it bails out the industry."
Directed by Shree Narayan Singh Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also stars Bhumi Pednekar and releases on August 11.