'Adult Film' Julie 2 Presented By Ex-Sanskaari Pahlaj Nihalani. Twitter Floored By The Irony

The irony has been lost only on Pahlaj Nihalani, who explained to the press: "I am no more on the CBFC... My business is movie, movie and movie. Now I am the distributor of this movie... It's a bold, beautiful and blessed movie"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 04, 2017 18:15 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Adult Film' Julie 2 Presented By Ex-Sanskaari Pahlaj Nihalani. Twitter Floored By The Irony

Julie 2 will be South actress Raai Laxmi's Bollywood debut (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Hypocrite," read a tweet
  2. 'Hypocrisy, because why not?,' read another tweet
  3. Julie 2 is a sequel to Julie that starred Neha Dhupia as a prostitute
The dust has barely settled since Pahlaj Nihalani was replaced as chief of the Central Board of Film Certification and he already has a new role. The 67-year-old filmmaker's tenure at the head of the Censor Board was distinguished by edits, often unreasonable, ordered to film after film. Mr Nihalani was criticised for appearing to moral police the films he was meant to certify, censoring them instead - so it is with a deep sense of irony that news outlets are reporting that Mr Nihalani will now be 'presenting' Julie 2, a film that deals with a sexually explicit subject and the trailer of which was released recently.

The irony has been lost only on Pahlaj Nihalani, who explained to the press: "I am no more on the CBFC... My business is movie, movie and movie. Now I am the distributor of this movie... It's a bold, beautiful and blessed movie. I am doing the marketing and distributing, which is my original business," reports news agency IANS.

The man who objected to the word 'intercourse' in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jab Harry Met Sejal offered this defence: "That was U/A (unrestricted public exhibition, subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve). This is adult," reports IANS.

Pankaj Nihalani now finds himself on the wrong side of the scissors he wielded so mercilessly. And he will take the Censor's decision on the chin, he says. "It is an adult subject. Whatever the CBFC will give (in terms of cuts or certification), we will accept," Mr Nihalani told the press, reports IANS.

Twitter, for one, can't get over Pankaj Nihalani's swift descent from 'sanskaari-ness' to erotic content:
 
 
 
 

Julie 2, a sequel to the film Julie that starred Neha Dhupia as a prostitute, will be South actress Raai Laxmi's Bollywood debut.

Just weeks ago, Pahlaj Nihalani was replaced as chief Censor by Prasoon Joshi. In the two years he served on the Board, films such as NH 10, Badlapur, Udta Punjab, Indu Sarkar and Babumoshai Bandookbaazwere heavily snipped. Lipstick Under My Burkha was denied a certificate for being 'lady-oriented.' Many of these films battled the cuts energetically, most often successfully.
 

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READBRICS Declaration Names Pakistan-Based Terror Groups For The First Time
Julie 2Pahlaj Nihalani

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6Jio Phone

................................ Advertisement ................................