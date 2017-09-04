'Adult Film' Julie 2 Presented By Ex-Sanskaari Pahlaj Nihalani. Twitter Floored By The Irony

The dust has barely settled since Pahlaj Nihalani was replaced as chief of the Central Board of Film Certification and he already has a new role. The 67-year-old filmmaker's tenure at the head of the Censor Board was distinguished by edits, often unreasonable, ordered to film after film. Mr Nihalani was criticised for appearing to moral police the films he was meant to certify, censoring them instead - so it is with a deep sense of irony that news outlets are reporting that Mr Nihalani will now be 'presenting' Julie 2, a film that deals with a sexually explicit subject and the trailer of which was released recently.
Highlights
- "Hypocrite," read a tweet
- 'Hypocrisy, because why not?,' read another tweet
- Julie 2 is a sequel to Julie that starred Neha Dhupia as a prostitute
The irony has been lost only on Pahlaj Nihalani, who explained to the press: "I am no more on the CBFC... My business is movie, movie and movie. Now I am the distributor of this movie... It's a bold, beautiful and blessed movie. I am doing the marketing and distributing, which is my original business," reports news agency IANS.
The man who objected to the word 'intercourse' in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jab Harry Met Sejal offered this defence: "That was U/A (unrestricted public exhibition, subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve). This is adult," reports IANS.
Pankaj Nihalani now finds himself on the wrong side of the scissors he wielded so mercilessly. And he will take the Censor's decision on the chin, he says. "It is an adult subject. Whatever the CBFC will give (in terms of cuts or certification), we will accept," Mr Nihalani told the press, reports IANS.
Twitter, for one, can't get over Pankaj Nihalani's swift descent from 'sanskaari-ness' to erotic content:
Hahahaha. Hypocrisy, because why not?— Chirag Agarwal (@__chirag_) September 4, 2017
Pahlaj becomes presenter, distributor of erotic film Julie 2https://t.co/TWYlyuJupu
-via @inshorts
Hypocrite— Nirmal Vicknesh (@NirmalVicknesh) September 4, 2017
Pahlaj becomes presenter, distributor of erotic film Julie 2https://t.co/ZH1dsSg24v
-via @inshorts
Pahlaj Nihalani Is Presenting 'Julie 2' & Twitter Is Bursting Into A Sanskari Climax At The U-Turn— Sagar Gupta (@sagarguptadelhi) September 4, 2017
Ousted from CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani presents 'adult' film 'Julie 2'— Yash (@AficionadoYash) September 4, 2017
Julie 2, a sequel to the film Julie that starred Neha Dhupia as a prostitute, will be South actress Raai Laxmi's Bollywood debut.
Just weeks ago, Pahlaj Nihalani was replaced as chief Censor by Prasoon Joshi. In the two years he served on the Board, films such as NH 10, Badlapur, Udta Punjab, Indu Sarkar and Babumoshai Bandookbaazwere heavily snipped. Lipstick Under My Burkha was denied a certificate for being 'lady-oriented.' Many of these films battled the cuts energetically, most often successfully.