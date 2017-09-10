Adnan Sami And Daughter Medina Dropped By To Visit PM Narendra Modi. See Pics

"The way PM Modi played with and blessed our little angel Medina was the most touching sight of all," Adnan Sami wrote on Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 10, 2017 10:18 IST
"We are truly obliged," Adnan Sami wrote on Instagram (courtesy adnansamiworld)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Adnan Sami shared pics from his meeting with PM Modi on social media
  2. "It was extremely beautiful," wrote Adnan Sami
  3. "We enjoyed every memorable moment," he added
Adnan Sami, who welcomed daughter Medina with wife Roya earlier this year, dropped by to visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The meeting, which lasted for 40 minutes as reported by IANS, called for adorable pictures, in which PM Modi appears to have been occupied with baby Medina, who was just busy being adorable. Our personal favourite is the one in which the Prime Minister pulls the little one's cheeks while she's safely perched on her mother's arms. Having met the Prime Minister with his family, the doting father couldn't stop smiling - there's proof on Adnan Sami's Instagram. The 44-year-old singer couldn't resist Instagramming an album full of photos from the meet, saying it was "beautiful."

"It was extremely beautiful in the manner with which our Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji welcomed us with his love and warmth. The way he played with and blessed our little angel Medina was the most touching sight of all. We enjoyed every memorable moment and thus are truly obliged," Mr Sami captioned the pictures posted Saturday night.
 


Adnan Sami and Roya Faryabi married in 2010 - which is the singer's third marriage. He was previously married to Zeba Bakhtiar and Sabah Galadari. After Medina was born in May this year, Adnan and Roya introduced their baby daughter to fans and followers on social media with an adorable post in July, writing: "It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you."
 

Adnan Sami, a Pakistani singer, was granted Indian citizenship after his request to the government to legalise his status in India on humanitarian grounds in 2015. After Mr Sami acquired Indian citizenship amidst the controversial row on "intolerance" in the country, he told the media that he has never experienced a case of "intolerance" in India. "Had there been intolerance, I would not have taken Indian citizenship. I have never experienced intolerance," he told the media.

Adnan Sami is best known for songs like Tera Chehra and Kabhi To Nazar Milao and has also sung for several Bollywood movies including Bhar Do Jholi Meri from Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He will be making his acting debut in a film titled Afghan - In Search Of A Home, releasing next year.

(With IANS inputs)

Adnan Sami MedinaPrime Minister Narendra Modi

