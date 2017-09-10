Aditi Rao Hydari: Sanjay Leela Bhansali And Mani Ratnam Share Same Passion For Cinema "Both the directors share same passion for cinema, their working style is completely different. My dream has come true," said Aditi Rao

Aditi Rao Hydari said she feels privileged to be working with noted filmmakers such as Mani Ratnam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor, who collaborated with Ratnam for Tamil film Kaatru Veliyidai and is currently working on Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati, said though both the directors share same passion for cinema, their working style is completely different. "My dream has come true. It has happened with two filmmakers - Mani sir and Sanjay sir. They both have same kind of passion and drive, attention to detail and love for cinema. "But both have different methods of working. Mani sir is sprinting everyday and you are trying to keep pace with him, with Sanjay sir it is like marathon, he has a great stamina. One is microeconomics other is macroeconomics."



"I feel blessed to be working with both and only two female actors have worked with both of them -- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Manisha Koirala," Aditi told PTI.



Padmavati, a period drama, boasts of a stellar cast- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.



The 30-year-old actor, who is almost done with the shooting for her part in the movie, said she has never had issues with working in a multi-starrer.



"I never thought that way (focus will be on Ranveer, Shahid and Deepika). It is amazing to be working with Ranveer,Deepika and Shahid. I am opposite Ranveer in this film. A great director gets the best out of you."



