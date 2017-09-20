Actress Kanchana Moitra Allegedly Molested, 2 Arrested In Kolkata

Highlights Kanchana Moitra said her car was stopped near Siriti crossing at night Three men allegedly approached the car and snatched keys of the vehicle Kanchana Moitra was allegedly dragged out from her vehicle

A Tollywood actress was allegedly molested in the city while returning home after completing her shoot shortly after midnight on Tuesday and two persons were arrested in this connection, police said. The actress Kanchana Moitra said in her police complaint that three drunken men had stopped her car near Siriti crossing at 1 am when it had brushed past a man standing on the road. The men snatched the keys of the vehicle, dragged her out and touched her inappropriately, an officer of Behala Police Station, where a case has been lodged, said.The incident took place close to Tollygunge when Ms Moitra was returning to her Behala residence in south west part of the city."We have arrested two of the accused and looking for the third one," Deputy Commissioner (Behala) Meeraz Khalid said adding that the duo have been sent to two days of police custody.A case has been registered against them under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), the Deputy Commissioner said.