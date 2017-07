Aashka Goradia To Marry Fiance Brent Goble This Year. Actress Reveals Date On Instagram

Highlights Aashka and Brent got engaged in Christmas last year The wedding location was finalised by Brent The couple last featured together on Nach Baliye 8

Television actress Aashka Goradia is all set to marry American fiance Brent Goble in December. The couple, who got engaged on Christmas last year, will marry on December 3, the actress revealed via an Instagram post. "December 3rd @ibrentgoble #shaadi," she captioned her post with Brent, with a heart emoticon. "Brent wanted a wedding replete with all the rituals, which seemed possible only in my hometown. Another reason is that I have so many memories associated with the city. I have spent 16 years of my life in Ahmedabad and Gujarat is extremely rich, culturally. I am sure my in-laws will enjoy the traditional, Gujarati delicacies and the hospitality in my hometown," Aashka told TOI . Aashka met Brent in US, a former weapons instructor and businessman based out of Las Vegas.Aashka added that the wedding location was decided by Brent and he's a big fan of Gujarati cuisine. "Having the wedding in Ahmedabad was Brent's idea as he had attended my cousin'sin the city. And yes, he is a big fan of Gujarati cuisine and he lovesand. It's a classic case of AmericanGujarati!" she told TOI Aashka, an alumnus of. Soon after their elimination, the couple went to Goa for a brief trip.Here are some pictures.Aashka Goradia debuted with Ekta Kapoor's, in which she played Kumud. Later, she was seen in a negative role in. Her last television show was, headlined by Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra.