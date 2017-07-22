Aashka Goradia To Marry Fiance Brent Goble This Year. Actress Reveals Date On Instagram

Television actress Aashka Goradia is all set to marry American fiance Brent Goble in December. The couple, who got engaged on Christmas last year, will marry on December 3, the actress revealed via an Instagram post. "December 3rd @ibrentgoble #shaadi," she captioned her post with Brent, with a heart emoticon. "Brent wanted a wedding replete with all the rituals, which seemed possible only in my hometown. Another reason is that I have so many memories associated with the city. I have spent 16 years of my life in Ahmedabad and Gujarat is extremely rich, culturally. I am sure my in-laws will enjoy the traditional garba, Gujarati delicacies and the hospitality in my hometown," Aashka told TOI. Aashka met Brent in US, a former weapons instructor and businessman based out of Las Vegas.
Highlights
- Aashka and Brent got engaged in Christmas last year
- The wedding location was finalised by Brent
- The couple last featured together on Nach Baliye 8
Aashka added that the wedding location was decided by Brent and he's a big fan of Gujarati cuisine. "Having the wedding in Ahmedabad was Brent's idea as he had attended my cousin's shaadi in the city. And yes, he is a big fan of Gujarati cuisine and he loves aam ras, theplas and khaman dhokla. It's a classic case of American ban gaya Gujarati!" she told TOI.
Aashka, an alumnus of Bigg Boss, featured recently with Brent on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Soon after their elimination, the couple went to Goa for a brief trip.
Aashka Goradia debuted with Ekta Kapoor's Kkusum, in which she played Kumud. Later, she was seen in a negative role in Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Her last television show was Naagin 2, headlined by Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra.