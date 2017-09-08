Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar: Zaira Wasim Sings For Meri Pyaari Ammi Meri Pyaari Ammi, the second song from Aamir Khan's forthcoming film Secret Superstar, perfectly depicts the magical bond a mother shares with her children

155 Shares EMAIL PRINT Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in Secret Superstar Song Meri Pyaari Ammi (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Zaira Wasim dedicates Meri Pyaari Ammi to her mother in the film Meri Pyaari Ammi is sung by Meghna Mishra Secret Superstar releases on October 19 Meri Pyaari Ammi, the second song from Aamir Khan's forthcoming film Secret Superstar, perfectly depicts the magical bond a mother shares with her children. Meri Pyaari Ammi to her mother, played by Meher Vij, in the film. The song shows a mother's sacrifice for her children. How she goes against all odds to protect them and the dreams a mother sees for her kids. (After listening to the song, you might want to make a call to your mother). Meri Pyaari Ammi is sung by Meghna Mishra while the lyrics courtesy goes to Kausar Munir.



. However, the 52-year-old actor also stars in a pivotal role in the film. Aamir plays a music director while Zaira, his Dangal co-star, features as an aspiring singer.



Watch Meri Pyaari Ammi here.







Secret Superstar tracks Zaira Wasim's life, where she dreams of becoming a rockstar but her father doesn't support her. However, in the end, she becomes a YouTube sensation without revealing her identity.



Here's how. (The trailer will give a fair idea of her journey).







Of casting Zaira in Secret Superstar, Aamir told news agency IANS, "Zaira does not have any connection with music, like she did not have any connection with wrestling while doing Dangal, but she trained for wrestling for Dangal and for Secret Superstar, she has learned guitar, which is a big work. As an actor, we often try that whenever we play a musical instrument we play it accurately. But I think she (Zaira) has gone a step further, she has spent a lot of time with Meghna Mishra as a singer because she wanted to understand how to sing, they used to rehearse together. She actually learned to play guitar for all the songs where all she had to play it."



Secret Superstar, written and directed by Advait Chandan, releases on October 19.





, the second song from Aamir Khan's forthcoming film, perfectly depicts the magical bond a mother shares with her children. Zaira Wasim, who headlines Secret Superstar , dedicatesto her mother, played by Meher Vij, in the film. The song shows a mother's sacrifice for her children. How she goes against all odds to protect them and the dreams a mother sees for her kids. (After listening to the song, you might want to make a call to your mother).is sung by Meghna Mishra while the lyrics courtesy goes to Kausar Munir. Secret Superstar is co-produced by Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao . However, the 52-year-old actor also stars in a pivotal role in the film. Aamir plays a music director while Zaira, hisco-star, features as an aspiring singer.Watchhere.tracks Zaira Wasim's life, where she dreams of becoming a rockstar but her father doesn't support her. However, in the end, she becomes a YouTube sensation without revealing her identity.Here's how. (The trailer will give a fair idea of her journey).Of casting Zaira in, Aamir told news agency IANS, "Zaira does not have any connection with music, like she did not have any connection with wrestling while doing, but she trained for wrestling forand for, she has learned guitar, which is a big work. As an actor, we often try that whenever we play a musical instrument we play it accurately. But I think she (Zaira) has gone a step further, she has spent a lot of time with Meghna Mishra as a singer because she wanted to understand how to sing, they used to rehearse together. She actually learned to play guitar for all the songs where all she had to play it.", written and directed by Advait Chandan, releases on October 19.