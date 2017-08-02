Election Commission seeks report from centre after Congress complaints regarding raids on Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar

Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar Trailer: Zaira Wasim Has A Dream, A Nasty Dad And... YouTube Secret Superstar trailer: Aamir Khan plays a music director while Zaira Wasim features as an aspiring singer

The trailer of Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim's Secret Superstar is out. The trailer opens on music director Shakti, played by Aamir Khan. Shakti presents the best singer award while Zaira, who aspires to become a singer, watches him on television. She features as a school student. Her character's aspirations are well-supported by her mother but her father is against the idea. He even breaks her guitar after learning about her dreams. Her dreams of becoming a singer are shattered until she meets Shakti, who tells her that no one can stop a talented child from fulfilling their aspirations. Shakti's words prompt Zaira's character to take an alternative way. She pursues her dream of becoming a 'superstar' but under the veil of aand without revealing her name. She uploads her songs on YouTube and becomes an Internet sensation is no time. Henceforth, she lives her dreams like this.Watch the trailer ofhere: Secret Superstar is Aamir's second film with Zaira . She played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Aamir featured as Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Zaira won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress forDirected by Advait Chandan,is produced by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. The film hits the screens during Diwali. After, Aamir will be seen in, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Fatima played Geeta Phogat inis scheduled for a Diwali release next year.