Aamir Khan Urges His Fans To Support The Victims Of Assam And Gujarat Floods

Actor Aamir Khan, who is well known for his generosity, recently posted a video on Twitter urging all his fans and followers to help those affected in the Gujarat and Assam floods. The 52-year-old actor also requested everyone to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for both the states. In the video, Aamir said, "Several areas of Assam and Gujarat have been affected by heavy floods. Our brothers and sisters who are staying there are facing a lot of difficulties. Many people have lost their lives and there has been a huge loss too. We are helpless in front of the fury of nature but we can help the victims of the floods. I appeal to you to help our brothers and sisters in Assam and Gujarat."
He added, "Please contribute in the Chief Minister Relief Funds of the two states. I will also contribute and I request you to do the same. Thank you. Jai Hind."
July 29, 2017
Heavy rains due to southwest monsoons have disrupted lives in Gujarat. Over 100 people have lost their lives and more than 25,000 people have been evacuated.
In Assam, over 79 people have been reported dead in the devastating floods.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was recently seen holidaying in Rome (Italy) with his wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan after completing the shooting schedule of his film Thugs Of Hindostan in Malta. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The film is expected to release next year during Diwali.
Last day in Rome pic.twitter.com/oyIDxtnYMU— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) July 22, 2017
Aamir Khan last featured in super hit film Dangal. He is expected to soon begin promoting his next film Secret Superstar, co-starring Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij. The film, which has been produced by him and Kiran Rao, is scheduled for release on Diwali.