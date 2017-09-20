Aamir Khan Shares A New Secret Superstar Song Sapne Re Aamir Khan shared a brand new song titled Sapne Re from the movie, saying: "Here's the third song from SS. Hope you like it."

Secret Superstar: A still from the song Sapne Re (courtesy YouTube) The song has been sung by Meghna Mishra Amit Trivedi has composed the song "Hope you like it," tweeted Aamir Khan Secret Superstar, a film which stars his Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim and also features the actor in a cameo of sorts. On Wednesday, the 52-year-old actor shared a brand new song titled Sapne Re from the movie, saying: "Here's the third song from SS. Hope you like it." Beautifully sung by Meghna Mishra, Sapne Re features Insia (the character played by Zaira Wasim) on a train journey with her friends, when she reflects upon the dreams she hopes would come true. Insia appears to enthral her fellow travellers with the strum of the guitar and the melodious tune. Credits for the lyrics of Sapne Re go to Kausar Munir while Amit Trivedi has composed the song.



The first song from Secret Superstar arrived on Aamir Khan's Twitter in August -



Watch Sapne Re from Secret Superstar here:





Zaira Wasim features as the protagonist in Secret Superstar, the story of which goes like this. Insia aspires to become a rockstar but the biggest hurdle on her way comes in the shape and form of her father, who makes all efforts to discard Insia's dreams. Insia only has support from her mother and secretly keeps posting her music videos on YouTube. Her music is heard and loved by a wide range of netizens and gradually Insia becomes an online singing sensation, which explains he title pf the movie - Secret Superstar.



Aamir Khan features as a music producer in the movie. Directed by Advait Chandan, Secret Superstar releases on October 19.





