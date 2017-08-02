Election Commission seeks report from centre after Congress complaints regarding raids on Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar

Aamir Khan On Kids' Reality Shows: Encourage Talent But Don't Rob Childhood Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had earlier requested authorities to put on a ban on reality shows featuring children

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Aamir Khan in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights "It gives them an opportunity," says Aamir "Request authorities to ban all kids' reality shows," Shoojit Sircar said Aamir is currently promoting Secret Superstar Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim. The film tracks the story of a child, who aspires to become a singer. Since a couple of years, singing reality shows involving children have become a trend. Last month, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar requested authorities to put on a ban on these reality shows. "Humble request to authorities to urgently ban all reality shows involving children. It's actually destroying them emotionally & their purity," Mr Sircar tweeted. Amidst the ongoing debate on banning these reality shows, Aamir Khan, 52, said that while a platform is provided to showcase young talent, the rules shouldn't be too stringent, reports news agency IANS.



"Honestly, I haven't seen those reality shows. But it cuts both ways (referring to kids getting platform to show their talent and they shouldn't be overexposed). There are kids who are talented and want to be out there to show their talent, it gives them an opportunity. At the same time, we shouldn't get so aggressive about it that we really rob them of their childhood," Aamir said at the trailer launch of Secret Superstar.



Meanwhile, Aamir also spoke about the relevance of censorship in films these days. "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. Earlier, the board suggested few cuts in Lipstick Under My Burkha and asked to delete the word 'intercourse' in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Jab Harry Met Sejal.



Secret Superstar is Zaira Wasim's second film after Dangal. She played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the film. Zaira, 16, also won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for Dangal this year. Secret Superstar is produced by Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao. Aamir also features in the film. It is scheduled to release during Diwali.



(With IANS inputs)



