Aamir Khan From Thugs Of Hindostan 'Looks Like Tyrion Lannister.' Do You Agree?

Aamir Khan is such a thug ya. No really!

Aamir Khan on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan (courtesy aamirkhanproductions)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Aamir in Thugs Of Hindostan is looking like Tyrion," said a tweet
  2. "Match found for: Tyrion Lannister in India!" read another
  3. Aamir Khan's pics are reportedly from sets in Mumbai
Twitter seems to have found a Bollywood version of Game Of Thrones' Tyrion Lannister in this superstar. It's Aamir Khan actually, from the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan in Mumbai. The 52-year-old actor has recently been spotted navigating the sets and leaving his vanity dressed as a thug and social media just could not help but make it go viral. In the pictures, Aamir Khan is dressed in dhoti pants, a short kurta and jacket - all of which appears to be tattered and stained with mud. This could be Aamir's final look from the film - speculation about which had begun since he started sporting unkempt hair and the moustachioed look, and oh, that nose pin too.

Take a look. Don't be surprised, yes that's Aamir:
 

 


Apart from rejoicing having spotted Aamir as a thug, Twitter also thinks Aamir largely resembles the tiniest Lannister from HBO's Game Of Thrones, and honestly, we can't deny. "Aamir in Thugs Of Hindostan is looking like Tyrion Lannister of Game Of Thrones," read a tweet while another said: "Match found for: Tyrion Lannister in India!" Actor Peter Dinklage plays the much admired character in Game Of Thrones.
 
 
 

One of the actors that Aamir will share screen with in the movie is Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. She trended a great deal earlier this year after a photograph of hers, in which she's dressed as a warrior princess, went viral on social media, speculating that's how she'll feature in the movie.
 

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan began earlier this year in Malta, since when updates have been arriving from the other stars of the film - Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled to release on November 7, 2018.
 

