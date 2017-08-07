Aamir Khan And Kiran Homebound With Swine Flu. 'Get Well Soon,' Tweet Fans

Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have contracted the H1N1 virus or Swine Flu and fans of the Dhoom: 3 star hope for their recovery on Twitter. Aamir Khan announced that he and Kiran are down with Swine Flu through video conferencing during an event organized by his NGO Paani Foundation. "It's a happy day but we are very sad... because after working so hard for a year, when the time came for us to celebrate with you, we got this illness. And the disease we are suffering from is one which spreads rapidly. It's called H1N1 or swine flu in common usage," Aamir Khan said at the award ceremony of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. Aamir's colleague Shah Rukh Khan was his proxy for the evening.
Highlights
- Aamir and Kiran revealed their condition through video conferencing
- Shah Rukh Khan was Aamir Khan's proxy at the event
- "We have been forced to stay at home for a week," said Kiran Rao
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's fan have tweeted 'get well soon' messages. Here's a sample:
@aamir_khan get well soon, wish you and your wife a speedy recovery. #getwellsoon— Prateek Sabharwal (@sabruprateek) August 7, 2017
@aamir_khan get well soon wishing u and ur wife a speedy recovery god bless— Ravindra kumar (@smartchap_no1) August 7, 2017
get well sonn #AAMIRKHANhttps://t.co/GLVwgMemEa— Thugs of Hindustan (@2018diwaliaamir) August 6, 2017
Aamir Khan is currently filming Yash Raj Films' Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. The film reunites Aamir and his Dhoom: 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya. "The problem with swine flu is if I go anywhere, I will give it to other people so we have been forced to stay at home for a week. And that is why we can't be there with you and we're very sad about it," added Kiran Rao, who is the producer of upcoming film Secret Superstar featuring Aamir Khan.
The other guests who attended Satyamev Jayate Water Cup were Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Nita Ambani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Ram Madhvani and Nagraj Man Jule.