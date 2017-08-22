A Gentleman Sidharth Malhotra's Guide To Romance In New Song Lagi Na Choote

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez feature in a new song titled Lagi Na Choote from their upcoming movie A Gentleman. The co-stars shared the song on Twitter, describing it as a "sweet number" and we can only agree. "A Gentleman knows how to romance," wrote Sidharth, who plays dual roles in the movie. The song featured on Twitter's trend list for a while after being shared, prompting Sidharth to tweet: "Happy to see Lagi Na Choote trend. Keep the romance flowing thank you for the love." With lyrics by Priya Saraiya, singing credits for Laagi Na Choote go to Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. This is the fifth song to be released from the movie.
We know Sidharth features as both the sunder and susheel Gaurav and the risky version Rishi, who is only expected to put up a display of his violent streak. But, Laagi Na Choote shows the gentleman is a romantic at heart too. Kavya (Jacqueline) and Rishi appear to be on a run in the song Laagi Na Choote, in which they also shared emotionally overwhelming moments before parting ways.
Watch the new song Laagi Na Choote from A Gentleman here:
Last week the gentleman and his Laila featured in a peppy track titled Bandook Meri Laila. The movie's playlist also comprises songs like Baat Ban Jaaye, Disco Disco and the trend-setting Chandralekha, which has Jacqueline Fernandez pole dancing.
A Gentleman is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, and marks Jacqueline Fernandez's second collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra after 2015's Brothers. A Gentleman is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 25.