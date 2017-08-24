A Gentleman Preview: Is Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez's Film Risky Or Romantic? A Gentleman releases tomorrow. Sidharth and Jacqueline are all ready to meet you at the theatres as Gaurav and Kavya

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in A Gentleman. (Image courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez) New Delhi: Highlights A Gentleman is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK Sidharth Malhotra plays a double role in the film Akshay Kumar also promoted the film A Gentleman will be over tomorrow. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to meet you at the theatres on Friday as Gaurav and Kavya - the onscreen characters they play in the movie. Sidharth Malhotra has doubled the fun in the movie. The trailer reveals that Gaurav (Sidharth), a gentleman, wants to get married. Kavya (Jacqueline) thinks everything's just perfect about Gaurav - but it's not and this is when Rishi (also played by Sidharth) arrives. Rishi, who is the opposite Gaurav, is 'risky' while Gaurav is 'sunder and susheel.' The two actors promoted A Gentleman in high spirits. They were often spotted at various places in Mumbai and also on the sets of TV reality shows.



Before you head to the theatres, here's a final look at the trailer of A Gentleman:





A Gentleman also featured in the headlines when Pahlaj Nihalani had one last farewell gift for the actors. The former Censor Board chief reportedly chopped a '



The songs of the film such as Chandralekha, Bandook Meri Laila and Disco Disco are already in everyone's party playlist.



Also, A Gentleman by posting a hilarious video on Twitter.

Smart.Suave.Thorough. Watch out for @S1dharthM in and as #AGentleman with the lovely @Asli_Jacqueline this Friday at a theatre near you :) pic.twitter.com/iZpi6yrQTR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2017



Let's find out if Sidharth is 'risky' or 'sunder and susheel' in A Gentleman tomorrow.



