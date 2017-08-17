A Gentleman Kiss Halved? Directors 'Surprised By Stories' "Surprised how the reports came up and who is telling such stories," said the makers

Sidharth and Jacqueline in a still from A Gentleman (courtesy S1dharthM) New Delhi: Highlights 'It is not cut,' said one of the directors 'So the report is not true,' he added A Gentleman releases on August 25 A Gentleman featured in headlines over the weekend for reports stating that A Gentleman - directors Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK - have dismissed such reports saying the speculation is "not true." News agency PTI reported one of the directors as saying: "I am surprised how the reports came up and who is telling such stories. I don't know why there is a big deal about kissing scenes. It is not cut. So the report is not true."

Iss film mein Action hai, Romance hai, Comedy hai aur iska trailer aaraha hai Monday 12 noon! Get set for #AGentleman with @Asli_Jacquelinepic.twitter.com/ceUS199FiE — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) July 8, 2017



Earlier, SPECTRE and Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. "The lead pair's kiss just went on and on unnecessarily, just like the smooch in the James Bond film and Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. We've asked them to take it easy. The film is titled A Gentleman, but the hero seems to forget his manners while kissing," a source had told



for being 'sanskari' after it shortened two of Daniel Craig's kissing scenes from SPECTRE. Meanwhile, swear words have also reportedly been asked to be removed from A Gentleman, the DNA report stated.



Recently, the CBFC had suggested 48 cuts to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz which has finally been cleared for release with only eight edits, courtesy the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal. In the past, movies like drug drama Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha have contested CBFC's conservative demands and emerged victorious.



A Gentleman is Brothers. It releases on August 25.





