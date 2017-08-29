A Gentleman Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Earns Rs 15.16 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman, which released in theatres on August 25, has managed to collect Rs 15.16 crore at the box office so far. The film, directed by Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru, had a poor opening weekend and earned Rs. 13.13 crore (Friday - 4.04 crore, Saturday - 4.36 crore and Sunday - 4.73 crore). On Monday, the business of A Gentleman remained low and it collected a total of Rs 2.03 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's overseas earnings are a little over Rs. 7 crore in its first weekend, according to Mr Adarsh.
A Gentleman also stars Suniel Shetty, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rajit Kapur, Darshan Kumaar and Amit Mistry in pivotal roles.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote that Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline's A Gentleman: Sundar. Susheel. Risky 'falls way short of skirting around its jagged edges.'
"Male lead Sidharth Malhotra is a handsome lad with strong screen presence. There is hardly a sequence in the film when the actor isn't on the screen. That is a tough ask. If only Malhotra possessed the histrionic subtleties to pull off the role of a highly trained killer who dreams of happy domesticity - a steady job, a comfortable home, a pretty garden and a family swanky car, all achieved through strictly honest means - A Gentleman would have sparkled a great deal more," wrote Mr Chatterjee.
A Gentleman clashed at the box office with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bidita Bag's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.