A Gentleman Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez's Film Scores Rs 8.40 Crore

A Gentleman Sidharth Malhotra and his Laila Jacqueline Fernandez's new film released this Friday and has made a business of Rs 8.40 crore in two days. The film opened to score Rs 4.04 crore on Day 1 and upped its numbers slightly on Saturday, making Rs 4.36 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "A Gentleman shows limited growth on Day 2... Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36," tweeted Mr Adarsh. A Gentleman is Sidharth's second film with the 32-year-old actress after 2015's boxing drama Brothers. A Gentleman casts Sidharth Malhotra in dual roles - as the sunder and susheel Gaurav and the risky Rishi.
#AGentleman shows limited growth on Day 2... Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr. Total: Rs 8.40 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2017
On Friday, A Gentleman released along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz - both movies arrived in theatres a day after Tamil superstar Ajith's action thriller Vivegam. A Gentleman joined Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's much appreciated Bareilly Ki Barfi at the theatres which had arrived last week.
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes that Sidharth Malhotra, who has maximum screen-space in the movie, has the potential to have made the movie a more sparkling experience: "If only Malhotra possessed the histrionic subtleties to pull off the role of a highly trained killer who dreams of happy domesticity - a steady job, a comfortable home, a pretty garden and a family swanky car, all achieved through strictly honest means - A Gentleman would have sparkled a great deal more."
On its opening day, Sidharth Malhotra was slammed on Twitter for fitting in reference to his new film in a tweet related to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was convicted of raping two female followers on Friday. "To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon," is what the actor tweeted before attempting to salvage with tweets like this one: "To people who are commenting on my morning tweets, they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts and prayers."
A Gentleman has been written and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.