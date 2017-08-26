A Gentleman Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez's Film Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's this week's release A Gentleman has earned Rs 4.04 crore at the box office, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The film, a romantic thriller, opened to poor reviews on Friday. Box Office India reports that A Genleman received a 'poor opening' and would be 'impossible' for the makers to recover for the loss. The film has been co-directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru and marks Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline's second collaboration after 2015 film Brothers. Box Office India predicts that there can be improvement in the collections on Saturday (Day 2) but it 'won't matter much.' Here's A Gentleman's box office report.
Highlights
- A Gentleman opened to poor reviews on Friday
- The film has been co-directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz also released on Friday
#AGentleman Fri 4.04 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of 5. "A Gentleman is a pile-up of little ideas gone haywire. They could have done with more breathing room. Style over substance: that's the story of the film. Strictly for Sidharth Malhotra fans," he wrote.
Of his role in A Gentleman, Sidharth earlier told news agency IANS, "My character Gaurav is a very interesting, sweet character at one side who loves to cook and clean up his house like a typical Delhi Punjabi boy. On the other hand, there is a different shade where he is doing a lot of action. One side of the character wants a simple, happy life with a nice house, family and he has a sense of humour. The other side of the character is outlandish, aggressive and one who jumps out of a 60-storey building."
A Genleman released along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Aadar Jain's Qaidi Band.