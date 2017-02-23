NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Collapse
Expand
Live TVNewsVideosOpinionScheduleCandidatesYour TakePrevious StatsTweetsPhotos
Back to NDTV.com

What It Will Take To Win UP Explained Entirely In Graphics

Election News | | Updated: February 23, 2017 23:19 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
battleground up gfx for story 1
battleground up gfx for story 2
battleground up gfx for story 3
battleground up gfx for story 4
battleground up gfx for story 5
battleground up gfx for story 6
battleground up gfx for story 7
battleground up gfx for story 8
 
battleground up gfx for story 9
battleground up gfx for story 10
battleground up gfx for story 11
battleground up gfx for story 12
battleground up gfx for story 13

For the complete analysis of UP elections, click here to watch the entire episode of Battleground: Uttar Pradesh - Part 1.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ'Safe In UK': Vijay Mallya Sees No Grounds For Extradition To India
Battleground Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh elections 2017UP election 2017UP polls
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................