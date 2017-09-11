'Young India, New India': PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda

The Student Leaders' Convention to mark the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Centenary Celebrations and 125th Year Of Swami Vivekanand'S Chicago Address has begun at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Prime Ministre Narendra Modi is the Chief Guest at the convention and will be addressing the student leaders from across the country on the theme "Young India, New India - A Resurgent nation: From Sankalp to Siddhi". The programme began with tribute by PM to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Swami Vivekananda.The programme is also being attended by Union Minister of State for Culture (I/C), Mahesh Sharma, and Sports Minister Rajyawardhan Rathore. After address by Mahesh Sharma, PM took to stage to address the gathering.The theme for the address is "Young India, New India - A Resurgent nation: From Sankalp to Siddhi". 'Sankalp to Siddhi' roughly means Promise to execution.Before 2001, no one knew the significance of 9/11. The significance was forgotten because of our own negligence. Had we not forgotten the original 9/11, may be the 9/11 of 2001 would have never happened.Earlier the world knew no other form of greeting other than "Ladies and Gentleman", but Swami Vivekananda uttered "Brothers and Sisters of America" and introduced the world to the tecahings which were ingrained in the Indian culture.Vivekananda, wherever he went would glorify Indian culture, but back in India he would criticise all the evil of Indian society in rigid words.Vivekananda used to say "Jan Seva, Prabhu Seva" which means serving humanity is serving God.PM questions the plight of women in the country and says that those who respect women deserve respect too but can we say that women are largely treated as human beings in this country.There are around 800 million people in this country who are younger than how old Vivekananda was of when he addressed the world in Chicago 125 years ago. With 65% population of the country in that age group, who could be a better idol for the youth of India.He turned Idea into Idealism. He began Ramakrishna Mission. His ideas are still ingrained deeply in the mission's goals.PM says he got goosebumps by the chants of 'Vande Mataram' but questions do we have the right to chant it. If someone has the rights to chnat 'Vande Mataram' it is the cleaning staff across the country. They are the real children of 'Bharat Mata'.PM recounted an incident between a man who went for a job to Dada Dharmidhikari, to highlight the importance of skill development. He says that the youth of the country should become Job-creator instead of becoming Job-seeker.Vivekananda separated skill and knowledge.While talking about the foreign policy, he said that today Vivekananda's predictions have come true about 'One Asia'. Asia is now leading the world and has the fundamental knowledge to solve world's problems.Swami Vivekananda's teachings have immense relevance in the modern world as he talked about everything including agricultural revolution, entrepreneurship, skill development, fight against social evils etc.Vivekananda said "Follow the rule and India will rule".Talking about student leaders and student elections, PM says that till now there has not been a single student leader who addresses the issue of keeping campus clean in their poll agenda.PM asks students to strive to celebrate diversity of culture in the culture.We are not robots. We should promote creativity and do things and celebrate days to unite the country and promote celebration and respect of diversity.Our country will not become modern by ignoring and hiding our flaws and imperfections.The world will not evaluate us on the basis of our past, however glorified it may be, but will evaluate us on the basis of where and what we are today. He also said that 'Youth is not a situation, but it is a mentality".