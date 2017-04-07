Yoga Integral Part Of Health And Physical Education: AYUSH Minister

New Delhi: The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH said that National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) 2005 recommended Yoga as an Integral Part of Health and Physical Education as part of National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development has spent Rs.1.6 crore during 2016-17 under Rashriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) for Yoga training of 11428 Physical Education Teachers of Government Secondary Schools, said AYUSH Minister Shripad Yesso Naik in Lok Sabha today.
Health and Physical Education is a compulsory subject from Class I to Class X and optional from Classes XI to XII, the minister said in a written reply in the Parliament.
"The entire group Health and Physical Education and Yoga must be taken together as a comprehensive Health and Physical Education Curriculum, replacing the fragmentary approach current in schools today. As a core part of the curriculum, time allocated for games and for yoga must not be reduced or taken away under any circumstances", the minister quoted from the National Curriculum Framework 2005.
"Further, they have already developed integrated syllabi on Health and Physical Education from Class I to Class X. The content of Yoga has been included from Class VI onward.
"It also prepared separate syllabus on Yoga from Upper Primary to Secondary Stage", said the minister.
NCERT has brought out the following two textual materials for Upper Primary (VI to VIII) and Secondary Stages (IX and X): Yoga: A Healthy Way of Living (Upper Primary stage) and Yoga: A Healthy Way of Living (Secondary Stage).
"There are 9 universities offering Higher education in Yoga; and 2 universities offering higher education in 'Yoga and Naturopathy' in the country", the minister added.
Click here for more Education News