YMCA University Of Science And Technology Convocation To Have Indian Attire As New Dress Code

EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: The YMCA University of Science and Technology, Faridabad has planned to junk the traditional black robes and square hats and to use Indian attire dress code for the upcoming convocation next week. The male students have been asked to wear white full sleeves shirt and white trousers with black shoes or white 'kurta' and 'pyjama' with black shoes or sandals. The women students will wear white sarees with golden border or white 'kameej' with white 'salwar', white 'dupatta' with black shoes or sandals.



The faculty and guests will also adhere to a similar dress code, it said, adding a decision to this effect has been taken by the university authorities "to simplifying the dress code".



The Annual Convocation-2017 of YMCA University of Science and Technology is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 15th February, 2017 at 11:30 am in the University. Degrees will be awarded to those candidates who have passed B.Tech., M.Tech., MBA, MCA & M.Sc. in the year 2014, 2015 & 2016, said the official website of the university.



"The YMCAUST family solicit your gracious presence on the occasion of the Convocation 2017 of various Graduate and Post Graduate programmes in our campus on 15/02/2017 at 11:30 A.M," said the invitation from the university.



The Governor of Haryana and the Chancellor of YMCA University, Prof. Kaptan Singh Solanki will preside over the function in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dinesh Kumar. According another announcement from the university Chancellor Gold Medal is awarded to overall topper, Chief Minister Gold Medal is awarded to overall girl topper and Vice Chancellor Gold Medal will be awarded to academic and other activities topper.



The British era black robes and square hats have been under lot of scrutiny in recent years. In March 2015 Haryana's Health and Sports Minister Anil Vij refused to attend the convocation of a college in Ambala Cantt, the assembly constituency he represents, as students were donning gowns for the ceremony.



(With Inputs from PTI)



