XLRI- Xavier School OF Management: Know More About XAT 2017

XLRI's Xavier School OF Management conducted Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017 today in 47 cities across the country and two international Centres of Dubai and Kathmandu for all three programmes (HRM, BM and GMP). XLRI conducts XAT 2017 on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). For over 60 years, XLRI has been conducting XAT on an all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. According the XAT 2017 official website, the XAT score is considered for admission by more than 150 B-Schools across India.In India, XLRI- Xavier School OF Management conducted XAT 2017 in the following cities:Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam.The exam consisted of the following sections:Quantitative AbilityEnglish Language & Logical ReasoningDecision MakingGKEssay