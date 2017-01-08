Collapse
XLRI- Xavier School OF Management: Know More About XAT 2017

Education | Updated: January 08, 2017 16:57 IST
XLRI- Xavier School OF Management: XAT 2017 was conducted in 47 cities today

New Delhi:  XLRI's Xavier School OF Management conducted Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017 today in 47 cities across the country and two international Centres of Dubai and Kathmandu for all three programmes (HRM, BM and GMP). XLRI conducts XAT 2017 on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). For over 60 years, XLRI has been conducting XAT on an all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. According the XAT 2017 official website, the XAT score is considered for admission by more than 150 B-Schools across India.

In India, XLRI- Xavier School OF Management conducted XAT 2017 in the following cities:

Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. 

The exam consisted of the following sections:

Quantitative Ability

English Language & Logical Reasoning

Decision Making

GK

Essay
 

