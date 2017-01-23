Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017: OMR Answer Sheet And Score Are Out

date 2017-01-23

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017: OMR Answer Sheet And Score Are Out

New Delhi: OMR Answer Sheet and Score of XAT 2017 is out. Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017, was organised by XLRI -Xavier School of Management for Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI). Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017 was conducted on Sunday 8th January 2017, in 47 cities across the country and two international Centres of Dubai and Kathmandu for all three programmes (HRM, BM and GMP).



How to check Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017 OMR Answer Sheet And Score



Step 1: Go to XAT 2017 official page

Step 2: Click on " XAT 2017 OMR Answer Sheet And Score"

Step 3: Enter XAT Registration No, Date of Birth and Capta

Step 4: Check your results



The exam for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017



consisted of the following sections:



Quantitative Ability

English Language & Logical Reasoning

Decision Making

GK

Essay



According to Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2017 website, XAM score considered for admission in more than 150 Business Schools across India. XAT 2017 aspirants can go to the official website of the exam and check their OMR Aswer sheet and Results. The next step once the results are announced will be the personal interview of the shortlisted candidates. While preparing the short-listed candidates for the interview, in addition to XAT performance, XLRI Xavier School of Management may factor in academic background and the relevant work experience. Some of the major recruiters of XLRI Xavier School of Manamement include Amazon, Accenture, Microsoft, Atos, eClerx, Citi Group, ZS Associates, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Prosegur, ACT TV etc.





Click here for more



