World University Ranking 2018: Why Indian Universities Are Not In Top 100

Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2018 was released yesterday. Indian Universities have not only slipped down from their previous ranking but also none feature in the top 100 or top 200. A total of 30 Universities in India made to the list , with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore being the only Indian University to make an appearance in the list between 251-300 ranks. The next Indian institute to make it to the list is IIT Bombay which is placed between 351-400. Four other IITs are in the list, with ranks between 501-600.In QS World Ranking too, though Indian Universities have secured better ranks but overall performance is not as expected. There are a total of 20 Indian Universities in the rankings for 2018, out of which 8 feature in top 500 and 3 in top 200. The 3 institutes in top 200 include IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IISc Bangalore.IITs and IISc are considered the premier institutes in our country with lakhs of students competing every year to get a seat in undergraduate programs offered by these countries. These institutes have also produced many illustrious alumni including Sundar Pichai, N. R. Narayan Murthy, Sachin Bansal, and Vinod Khosla. So what could be the possible reason for Indian Universities faring poorly in International rankings.Both THE ranking and QS World University ranking, consider the proportion of international students at an institute and the number of international faculty, which is where Indian Universities fall short. Consider this, in the Times Ranking, the top spot has gone to University of Oxford where 38% population is of Indian students. On the contrary, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has only 1% population of International students.These rankings also consider the number of undergraduate students at a University which explains why none of the IIMs or IISER makes it to the rankings.The rankings also depend upon an institute's research output, citations received by the faculty, research funding, students teacher ratio etc.When it comes to research funding and citations, Indian Universities are again at a receiving end. Most of the premier institutes in our country cater to one particular stream such as engineering or management etc. which evidently reduces the volume and variety of research. Since the intake of students and corresponding faculty is also smaller in comparison to the top ranking universities of the world, the number of research citations is comparatively less too.It cannot be contested then, that Indian Universities along with Indian education system need a revamp and there is a dire need to focus more on research, research funding and internationalization of Indian campuses, if India desires to feature at a larger scale in these rankings.