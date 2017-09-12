Delhi University Ahead Of IIT Kharagpur In QS Graduate Employability Ranking University of Delhi and University of Mumbai have left two top IITs behind to grab a spot in the top 500 universities in the QS Graduate Employability Ranking.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi University Ahead Of IITs In Graduate Employability Ranking New Delhi: University of Delhi and University of Mumbai have left two top IITs behind to grab a spot in the top 500 universities in the QS Graduate Employability Ranking. Though the two universities tail behind three other IITs, namely IIT Bombay (IITB), IIT Delhi (IITD), and IIT Madras (IITM), they are ahead of IIT Kharagpur (IIT KGP), IISc Bangalore, and IIT Kanpur (IITK). Curiously in overall rankings, University of Delhi and University of Mumbai rank behind IIT KGP, IISc, and IITK.



The top 10 spots in the rankings are majorly dominated by US Universities, with Stanford University at the first spot in the ranking. 25 more universities appear in the top 100. Apart from US, universities from UK< China and Australia also feature in the top 10.



The rankings have been done on the basis of multiple factors such as Alumni outcomes, Employer-Student Connections, Employer Reputation, Partnership with Employers etc.



Ben Sowter, who is the research director at QS, said that a major takeaway from this years ranking is that employability does not depend entirely on prestige and selectivity as universities which have better graduate outcomes have been ranked high regardless of reputation.



When it comes to score in individual criteria or factors, University of Delhi and University of Mumbai fare better than all other Indian institutes in the list in the field of Alumni Outcome. Indian Universities lack in the field of Employer-Student connection. In the field of Employer Reputation, IITs have an edge with the likes of Amazon, TCS, Google, Facebook etc. offering IITians jobs.



Click here for more





University of Delhi and University of Mumbai have left two top IITs behind to grab a spot in the top 500 universities in the QS Graduate Employability Ranking. Though the two universities tail behind three other IITs, namely IIT Bombay (IITB), IIT Delhi (IITD), and IIT Madras (IITM), they are ahead of IIT Kharagpur (IIT KGP), IISc Bangalore, and IIT Kanpur (IITK). Curiously in overall rankings, University of Delhi and University of Mumbai rank behind IIT KGP, IISc, and IITK.The top 10 spots in the rankings are majorly dominated by US Universities, with Stanford University at the first spot in the ranking. 25 more universities appear in the top 100. Apart from US, universities from UK< China and Australia also feature in the top 10.The rankings have been done on the basis of multiple factors such as Alumni outcomes, Employer-Student Connections, Employer Reputation, Partnership with Employers etc.Ben Sowter, who is the research director at QS, said that a major takeaway from this years ranking is that employability does not depend entirely on prestige and selectivity as universities which have better graduate outcomes have been ranked high regardless of reputation.When it comes to score in individual criteria or factors, University of Delhi and University of Mumbai fare better than all other Indian institutes in the list in the field of Alumni Outcome. Indian Universities lack in the field of Employer-Student connection. In the field of Employer Reputation, IITs have an edge with the likes of Amazon, TCS, Google, Facebook etc. offering IITians jobs.Click here for more Education News