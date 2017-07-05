Wipro, Ramot At Tel Aviv University Partner For Joint Research In Emerging Technologies Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and Ramot, the Business Engagement Center at Tel Aviv University (TAU), today announced a partnership for joint research in emerging technologies.

Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company and Ramot, the Business Engagement Center at Tel Aviv University (TAU), today announced a partnership for joint research in emerging technologies. TAU is Israel's largest institution of higher learning which is home to over 30,000 students studying in nine faculties, over 125 schools and departments across the spectrum of sciences, engineering, humanities and the arts.



The partnership envisages the creation of joint research capability at TAU, supported by Wipro to pursue core as well as applied research in fast-developing technologies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space, said a statement from Wipro.



"Wipro has a strong tradition of investing in innovation, and collaboration with academia for advanced research and development is a key element of our innovation programs. We are excited to partner with Tel Aviv University to jointly develop innovative IP in core AI technologies that will help us build advanced and differentiated solutions and services for our customers," said K.R. Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited.



"Tel Aviv University is keen to collaborate with leading Indian multinational companies for research and innovation. Wipro is clearly a great fit with TAU's areas of excellence including, but not limited to, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Sparse Representation techniques, towards developing cutting-edge platform solutions," said Mr. Oren Calfon, VP Business Development, ICT, at Ramot.



"We look forward to growing the partnership between our organizations in the coming years," added Mr Oren Calfon.



About Wipro Limited



Wipro Limited is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful.



A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have a dedicated workforce of over 170,000, serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.



About Ramot at Tel Aviv University



Ramot is the Business Engagement Center at Tel Aviv University, Israel's largest research and teaching university. Founded in 1956, Tel Aviv University is located in Israel's cultural, financial and industrial center.



Rooted in both academic and corporate arenas, Ramot is uniquely positioned to cultivate the special relationships between these two compelling worlds, creating win-win connections that support fertile, groundbreaking research while providing companies with discoveries that give them a crucial competitive edge.



