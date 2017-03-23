Will Abolish RUSA If BJP Comes To Power, Says Himachal Pradesh Ex-CM P K Dhumal

Terming the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan as "faulty", senior BJP leader P K Dhumal today said if the party forms government in Himachal Pradesh, it will abolish the education scheme from the state. "If we come to power, our first step would be to abolish the faulty RUSA scheme from the education system of Himachal Pradesh," he said at a gathering held under the BJP's 'Mafia Raj Hatao, Pradesh Bachao' campaign here. He alleged that results were being delayed after the scheme was implemented by the Congress government.The BJP has planned to hold 100 such gatherings under the campaign before the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, slated later this year. "The Virbhadra Singh-led government had announced to open around 46 government colleges. One such college was recently opened in a primary school's building in Kangra district's Lunj area. The state government has made a mockery out of the education system in the state," he said.The former chief minister claimed that the law and order situation had deteriorated under the present dispensation. "Sand from the Yamuna river is being taken to Uttarakhand. The 'Transfer Mafia' is working from the Chief Minister's office and 480 Deodhar trees have been cut in Taradevi. The 'Drug Mafia' is also operating in the state," Dhumal alleged. He claimed that of the 85 candidates selected for Class IV posts in the Secretariat only three were from Himachal Pradesh's largest district, Kangra.Click here for more Education News