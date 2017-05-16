West Bengal Government To Make Bengali Compulsory Up To Class 10th Learning Bengali will be made compulsory in all schools in West Bengal.

New Delhi: Learning Bengali will be made compulsory in all schools in West Bengal up to Class 10th. This has been stated by the State Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee. To this he further added that this norm will be applicable to the schools affiliated to ICSE and CBSE boards, as well. "From now on, it will be mandatory for students to learn Bengali in schools. The schools affiliated to other boards (ICSE/CBSE) will have to make Bengali as an optional subject from class 1, giving students the option to choose it either as second or third language, " he said to a press meet.



Elaborating the option of choosing subjects he further added, "If a student selects either Hindi or English or Gurumukhi or Urdu or Ol Chiki or Nepali as his first language, he needs to pick up two other languages and one of these two languages should be Bengali.". "With Bengali selected as one of the two languages, the student will have the liberty to choose from any other listed languages as the remaining two", he said.



The decision was taken in response to a feedback that many schools didn't have Bengali language as an option.



"We will take into account the legal aspect as to whether a separate legislation is needed or a state cabinet decision will be enough," he added.



In response to this move noted historian and writer Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri said, "Why will our children not know Bengali? It is a fact that students in many schools do not have Bengali in their curriculum. The state's initiative is laudable."

(With Inputs From PTI)



