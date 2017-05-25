WBBSE To Announce Madhyamik Pariksha Class 10 Result On May 27 West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) today released an official notice about class 10 state board exam or Madhyamik Pariksha 2017 result declaration. The result for both regular and external madhyamik students will be announced by the President of the board on May 27, 2017.

The result will be available for students on the official results portal of the West Bengal government, that is wbresults.nic.in. As per the official press release, the result will also be available on 11 different third party result hosting websites. The result will also be sent via SMS to the students. The procedure to obtain the result via SMS is given below:

Send an SMS as: WB10<space>Roll number to 54242, 5676750, 58888, 56263



Every year the result for Madhyamik Pariksha is declared before the result for Higher Secondary exam result and this year too the trend continues.



