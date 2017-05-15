West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination Result 2017 To Be Announced Tomorrow

New Delhi: West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Board (WBBME) is all set to announce the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result tomorrow. Students who had appeared for the examination can now expect their result at the official website wbresults.nic.in. As per the official update, the Board will declare the result at 11 am. Students can therefore heave a sigh of relief and wait for their result on the above mentioned date and time.
How to check West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result?
Go to the official website
Click on the result link
Enter details asked for (Usually the login credentials include roll number, name and date of birth as mentioned during Board's registration. Students can find these information in the admit card also)
Submit the details
Get the result
Save a copy of the result
Students can use the printout of the result copy for reference, only till official certificates are issued by the Board.
About West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education: The Madrasah Education system in Bengal was grown up and flourished with the foundation of the Calcutta Madrasah in 1780 by the British East India Company. It is one of the two education systems running in the State; the other being school education system.