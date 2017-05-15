West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination Result 2017 To Be Announced Tomorrow

West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Board (WBBME) is all set to announce the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result tomorrow. Students who had appeared for the examination can now expect their result at the official website wbresults.nic.in. As per the official update, the Board will declare the result at 11 am. Students can therefore heave a sigh of relief and wait for their result on the above mentioned date and time.Go to the official websiteClick on the result linkEnter details asked for (Usually the login credentials include roll number, name and date of birth as mentioned during Board's registration. Students can find these information in the admit card also)Submit the detailsGet the resultSave a copy of the resultStudents can use the printout of the result copy for reference, only till official certificates are issued by the Board.About West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education: The Madrasah Education system in Bengal was grown up and flourished with the foundation of the Calcutta Madrasah in 1780 by the British East India Company. It is one of the two education systems running in the State; the other being school education system.