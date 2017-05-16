West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination Result 2017 Announced At Wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Board (WBBME) has announced the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result today.

Education | Written by | Updated: May 16, 2017 11:07 IST
8 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination Result 2017 Announced At Wbresults.nic.in

WBBME Result 2017 Announced At Wbresults.nic.in

New Delhi:  West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Board (WBBME) has announced the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result today, as per the official update released on the web portal yesterday. Students who had appeared for the examination can now expect their result at the official website wbresults.nic.in. Details can also be found at wbbme.org.

Also Read: How to check West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result?

Students can use the printout of the result copy for reference, only till official certificates are issued by the Board.
wbbme exam result 2017

WBBME Exam Result 2017 Announced



The Madrasah Education system in Bengal was grown up and flourished with the foundation of the Calcutta Madrasah in 1780 by the British East India Company. It is one of the two education systems running in the State; the other being school education system.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

8 Shares
ALSO READIndian IT Was Lazy, Slow And Ostrich-Like. Crisis No Surprise
West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education BoardWest Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 resultwbresults.nic.in

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreWanna Cry RansomwareMeri Pyaari BinduSarkar 3Flipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................