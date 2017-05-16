West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination Result 2017 Announced At Wbresults.nic.in West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Board (WBBME) has announced the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result today.

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT WBBME Result 2017 Announced At Wbresults.nic.in New Delhi: West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Board (WBBME) has announced the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result today, as per the official update released on the web portal yesterday. Students who had appeared for the examination can now expect their result at the official website wbresults.nic.in. Details can also be found at wbbme.org.



Also Read: How to check West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result?



Students can use the printout of the result copy for reference, only till official certificates are issued by the Board. WBBME Exam Result 2017 Announced



The Madrasah Education system in Bengal was grown up and flourished with the foundation of the Calcutta Madrasah in 1780 by the British East India Company. It is one of the two education systems running in the State; the other being school education system.



Click here for more



West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Board (WBBME) has announced the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education Examination 2017 result today, as per the official update released on the web portal yesterday. Students who had appeared for the examination can now expect their result at the official website wbresults.nic.in. Details can also be found at wbbme.org.Students can use the printout of the result copy for reference, only till official certificates are issued by the Board.The Madrasah Education system in Bengal was grown up and flourished with the foundation of the Calcutta Madrasah in 1780 by the British East India Company. It is one of the two education systems running in the State; the other being school education system.Click here for more Education News