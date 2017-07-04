WEBJEEB JENPAUH 2017 Special Exam For 121 Candidates On July 16, Results To Be Delayed In a latest notification WBJEEB which conducts WBJEEB JENPAUH-2017 said the board will be organising a special exam for 121 candidates on July 16.

In a latest notification WBJEEB which conducts WBJEEB JENPAUH-2017 said the board will be organising a special exam for 121 candidates on July 16. WBJEEB JENPAUH-2017 was held on May 28. This means, the



"This is for information to all concerned that due to the inconvenience caused to the following 121 candidates of JENPAUH-2017, at the examination centre during the scheduled examination held on May 28, 2017 and since such inconvenience was neither due to any fault or lapse on the part of the Board nor on the part of the candidates, the WBJEEB Board has decided that a special examination of the Biological Science (Special) for those 121 candidates will be held on July16, 2017 (Sunday) at 12.00 noon at the same venue i.e. Sripat Singh College, Jiagunj," said the statement from WBJEEB.



West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts JENPAUH 2017 for admission into the courses like BSc Nursing (Bachelor of Nursing), BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy) and BASLP (Bachelor of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology).



The admit card of JENPAUH-2017, issued earlier, will be accepted for entry into the examination center., added the statement. The rules & regulations of the special examination will remain same at par with the JENPAUH-2017, it said.



The notification also said that the said 121 candidates need to appear in the special examination, failing which the candidate will be considered absent in JENPAUH-2017 examination and will not be awarded any rank under any circumstance.



