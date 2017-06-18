WBJEEB Begins Counselling Registration For Presidency University, Kolkata West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has published the counselling and admission schedule for Presidency University, Kolkata.

WBJEEB PUBDET 2017 Counselling Begins New Delhi: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has published the counselling and admission schedule for Presidency University, Kolkata. The online registration and payment of registration fee will begin today and continue till June 22. WBJEEB conducted PUBDET for admission to three year BA and B.Sc. courses At Presidency University for the 2017-18 academic session. The link for online registration will shortly be available on the WBJEEB official website. PUBDET exam was conducted on April 30 and May 1. The result for PUBDET in the form of rank list was published on May 16, 2017.



Presidency University, Kolkata offers BA (Honors) programme in eight specializations - Bengali, Economics, English, Hindi, History, Philosophy, Sociology, and Political Science. The B.Sc. (Honors) programme is offered in seven specializations - Biological Science, Chemistry, Geography, Geology, Mathematics, Physics and Statistics.



How to register for PUBDET 2017 Counselling?



Step one: Go to official West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board website: wbjeeb.in

Step two: Click on the PUBDET tab.

Step three: On the PUBDET website, click on the Register for Counselling link. You will be redirected to a new page where you can check the list of candidates eligible for counselling.

Step four: Again click on the registration link for counselling. Follow the steps and complete the process.



