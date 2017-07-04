WBJEE Counselling 2017: Second Allotment Result Declared @ Wbjeeb.nic.in

The candidates will be able to access the Institute Wise Seat Allotment and Opening & Closing Rank. After going to the official website of WBJEE, candidates may view seat allotment result and pay seat acceptance fee.
WBJEE Counselling 2017 Second Allotment Result: How to check
Candidates may follow these steps to download WBJEE second allotment results:
Step one: Go to wbjeeb.nic.in website
Step two: click on the second allotment link
Step three: Check allotment details from the options given there as follows;
1. View Institute Wise Seat Allotment
2. View Opening & Closing Rank
3. View Seat Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee
For the 2017-2018 academic session, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board conduct the Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self Financed Institutes in the State.
The applications for this examination received online and WBJEEB conducted the WBJEE 2017 entrance examination on April 23.
