WBJEE Counselling 2017: Second Allotment Result Declared @ Wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE seat allotment round 2 results have been declared on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT WBJEE Counselling 2017: Second Allotment Result Declared @ Wbjeeb.nic.in New Delhi: WBJEE seat allotment round 2 results have been declared on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2017. The allotment details of WBJEE counselling can be found at the website wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2017 results and score cards were released on the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board on



The candidates will be able to access the Institute Wise Seat Allotment and Opening & Closing Rank. After going to the official website of WBJEE, candidates may view seat allotment result and pay seat acceptance fee. WBJEE Counselling 2017 Second Allotment Result: How to check

Candidates may follow these steps to download WBJEE second allotment results: WBJEE Counselling 2017: Second Allotment Result Declared @ Wbjeeb.nic.in

Step one: Go to wbjeeb.nic.in website

Step two: click on the second allotment link

Step three: Check allotment details from the options given there as follows;



1. View Institute Wise Seat Allotment

2. View Opening & Closing Rank

3. View Seat Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance Fee



For the 2017-2018 academic session, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board conduct the Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self Financed Institutes in the State.



The applications for this examination received online and WBJEEB conducted the WBJEE 2017 entrance examination on April 23.



Click here for more





WBJEE seat allotment round 2 results have been declared on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2017. The allotment details of WBJEE counselling can be found at the website wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE 2017 results and score cards were released on the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board on June first week . The steps for accessing your WBJEE results have been given below.The candidates will be able to access the Institute Wise Seat Allotment and Opening & Closing Rank. After going to the official website of WBJEE, candidates may view seat allotment result and pay seat acceptance fee.Candidates may follow these steps to download WBJEE second allotment results:Step one: Go to wbjeeb.nic.in websiteStep two: click on the second allotment linkStep three: Check allotment details from the options given there as follows;1. View Institute Wise Seat Allotment2. View Opening & Closing Rank3. View Seat Allotment Result and Pay Seat Acceptance FeeFor the 2017-2018 academic session, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board conduct the Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self Financed Institutes in the State.The applications for this examination received online and WBJEEB conducted the WBJEE 2017 entrance examination on April 23.Click here for more Education News