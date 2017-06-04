WBJEE 2017 Results Expected Tomorrow At Wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEEB Board is expected to declare the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results tomorrow on its official website.

WBJEEB Board is expected to declare the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination ( WBJEE ) results tomorrow on its official website. WBJEEB conducted the WBJEE 2017 entrance examination on April 23. The WBJEEB released the answer keys of the exam in the official website on May. WBJEE 2017 is conducted as the common entrance examination for admission into different Degree Level Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.Paper-I (Mathematics) of WBJEE 2017 was conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m on April 23 while Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) was held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m on the same day.The official notification of the WBJEE 2017 had earlier said that the results will be published on June 5, 2017, tentatively.West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) released the OMR sheet and recorded responses of candidates who appeared in WBJEE 2017 exam on May 27.WBJEE board enabled the mock counseling help centers from 15 May 2017.A separate notification with details of e-counseling/seat allotment and admission will be published in www.wbjeeb.in and www.wbjeeb.nic.in shortly after publication of result. Only those, eligible for e-counseling, will be able to participate in it, said a notification from the WBJEEB.Course-wise and institute wise availability of seats as provided by the competent authorities will also be published before counseling and allotment, added the notification.The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board was formed in the year 1962 for the purpose of holding Common Entrance Examinations for admission to the Undergraduate Level Engineering Courses in the State of West Bengal. The endeavour of the Board has always been directed towards enhancement of transparency in conducting Common Entrance Examinations for various professional Undergraduate and Postgraduate level courses in the State through effective state-of-the-art technology.For the 2017-2018 academic session, the Board will conduct the Common Entrance Examination for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self Financed Institutes in the State.Click here for more Education News