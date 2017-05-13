WBJEE 2017: Mock Counselling Help Center To Function From 15 May WBJEE board will start the mock counseling help centers from 15 May 2017. The help centers will remain functional till 30 May. With an aim of creating awareness and provide experience to candidates in e counseling proce

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT WBJEE 2017: Mock Counselling Help Center To Function From 15 May New Delhi: Here's a major update for all West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) candidates. WBJEE board will start the mock counseling help centers from 15 May 2017. The help centers will remain functional till 30 May. With an aim of creating awareness and provide experience to candidates in e counseling procedure, the Board has issued an official notification for reference. The notification is available at the web portal of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.



'This is for information to all concerned that the WBJEEB has set up 'Mock Counselling Help Center' to help the candidates in awareness and also to have hands-on experience on choice filling and e-counseling process for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self Financed Institutes in the State,' says the Board.



WBJEE 2017 is conducted as the common entrance examination for admission into different Degree Level Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. The WBJEE 2017 results will be published on 5 June 2017.



WBJEEB had conducted the examination on 23 April 2017.



Click here for more



Here's a major update for all West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) candidates. WBJEE board will start the mock counseling help centers from 15 May 2017. The help centers will remain functional till 30 May. With an aim of creating awareness and provide experience to candidates in e counseling procedure, the Board has issued an official notification for reference. The notification is available at the web portal of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.'This is for information to all concerned that the WBJEEB has set up 'Mock Counselling Help Center' to help the candidates in awareness and also to have hands-on experience on choice filling and e-counseling process for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self Financed Institutes in the State,' says the Board.WBJEE 2017 is conducted as the common entrance examination for admission into different Degree Level Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. The WBJEE 2017 results will be published on 5 June 2017.WBJEEB had conducted the examination on 23 April 2017.Click here for more Education News