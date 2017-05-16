WBJEE 2017: Images of OMR Sheets To Be Released Online Tomorrow

Images of OMR sheets of WBJEE 2017 will be released tomorrow at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Updated: May 16, 2017 17:06 IST
New Delhi:  West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released important notification related to the WBJEE 2017. The Board states that images of the OMR sheets of the candidates will be released online. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can view their OMR sheets along with the machine read responses after logging into the web portal using their application number and password. Candidates can claim for review, if not satisfied with the response, within 22 May 2017 (4.00 pm). The official notification is released at http://wbjeeb.nic.in.

'WBJEEB will review all claims and decide on the matter. The Board's decision in this regard will be final and no further communication/ request/ appeal will be entertained. Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed responses,' reads the official notification.

Candidates can claim the lodge in one session by depositing an amount of Rs 500 per response. The fee can be deposited through net banking, debit card, credit card, Allahabad Bank challan.

