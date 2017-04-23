WBJEE 2017: Exam Over, Answer Key To Be Out Soon

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT WBJEE 2017: Exam Over, Answer Key To Be Out Soon New Delhi: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board has today conducted the WBJEE 2017. The WBJEEB will released the answer keys of the exam soon in the official website. WBJEE 2017 is conducted as the common entrance examination for admission into different Degree Level Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. The WBJEE 2017 results will be published on June 5, 2017.



Paper-I (Mathematics) of WBJEE 2017 was conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m today while Paper-II (Physics & Chemistry) was held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.



According to the WBJEEB, the Model Answer Keys will be published in www.wbjeeb.nic.in or www.wbjeeb.in shortly after the examination. For this, candidates who are appeared for the exam are advised to regularly follow the website after the examination.



The board has also said that, any candidate will be able to challenge any model answer key by logging in with password given by the board during the registration.



Challenges of the model answer keys will be accepted on line through the link given for the purpose in www.wbjeeb.nic.in on payment of Rs 500 per question, payable by net banking/debit card/ credit card/ e-challan. The fee once paid is non-refundable. WBJEEB's decision on the challenges will be final and no further communication will be entertained, the board said.



If any challenge on the answer keys is accepted, the WBJEEB will publish Final and Frozen Answer Keys.



The board has also said that the images of Exam OMRs and machine read responses will be uploaded in www.wbjeeb.nic.in two to three weeks (tentatively) after



