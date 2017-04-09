WBJEE 2017: Admit Cards To Be Available From Tomorrow

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Board has on a notification said that the WBJEE 2017 admit cards will be released on April 10, 2017, 2.00 pm onwards. The admit cards will be available for all the candidates who have applied for the WBJEE 2017 as prescribed in the information bulletin published by the board. The admit cards will be available for download from the website www.wbjeeb.nic.in.WBJEE 2017 is conducted as the common entrance examination for admission into different Degree Level Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.According to the notification published in WBJEE official website , the registered candidates has to login using their application number, pass word and date of birth in order to download the admit card.WEBJEE Board has in its latest notification has revealed names of number of candidates who would not able to generate their admit cards as usual.To such candidates - who did not upload scanned images of their photograph/signature/thumb impression as prescribed in the Information Bulletin-, the board asked them to refer sections 8.3, 8.6 b of the information bulletin and the title paragraph, points 8 and 10 of the 'Important Instructions for Online Application' given at the beginning of the information Bulletin.The list of these candidates has been published in the official website of WBJEE 2017.The WBJEE 2017 exam will be conducted on April 23.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions; the morning session of Paper -1 (Mathematics) and the afternoon session of Paper -2 (Physics and Chemistry).



The results of WBJEE will be declared on June first week.



